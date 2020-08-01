Shares of SHOO Up 30.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) on August 29th, 2019 at $32.68. In approximately 4 months, Steven Madden has returned 30.68% as of today's recent price of $42.70.

Over the past year, Steven Madden has traded in a range of $28.95 to $44.80 and is now at $42.70, 47% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs and markets fashion footwear for women. The Company's shoes are sold through Steve Madden retail stores, department stores, apparel and footwear specialty stores, and online. Steven Madden has licensees, including sportswear and jeans, outerwear, intimate apparel, eyewear, hosiery, and jewelry, and owns and operates a retail store under its David Aaron brand.

