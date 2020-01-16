Shares of SHOO Up 27.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) on August 29th, 2019 at $32.68. In approximately 5 months, Steven Madden has returned 27.65% as of today's recent price of $41.71.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Steven Madden have traded between a low of $28.95 and a high of $44.80 and are now at $41.71, which is 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs and markets fashion footwear for women. The Company's shoes are sold through Steve Madden retail stores, department stores, apparel and footwear specialty stores, and online. Steven Madden has licensees, including sportswear and jeans, outerwear, intimate apparel, eyewear, hosiery, and jewelry, and owns and operates a retail store under its David Aaron brand.

