Shares of SGU Down 20.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) on February 9th, 2018 at $9.69. In approximately 26 months, Star Group L.P. has returned 20.60% as of today's recent price of $7.69.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Star Group L.P. have traded between a low of $6.12 and a high of $10.15 and are now at $7.69, which is 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Star Group L.P..

