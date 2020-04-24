Shares of SGU Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Star Group L.P. (NYSE:SGU) on February 9th, 2018 at $9.69. In approximately 27 months, Star Group L.P. has returned 26.07% as of today's recent price of $7.16.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Star Group L.P. have traded between a low of $6.12 and a high of $10.15 and are now at $7.16, which is 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Star Group L.P..

