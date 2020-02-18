Shares of SGMO Down 21.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sangamo Therapeu (NASDAQ:SGMO) on December 10th, 2019 at $9.63. In approximately 2 months, Sangamo Therapeu has returned 21.35% as of today's recent price of $7.57.

Over the past year, Sangamo Therapeu has traded in a range of $6.95 to $13.91 and is now at $7.57, 9% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on research and development of genomic therapies, as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. Sangamo Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

