Shares of SFBS Down 25.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Servisfirst Banc (NASDAQ:SFBS) on February 27th, 2020 at $36.90. In approximately 1 month, Servisfirst Banc has returned 25.80% as of today's recent price of $27.38.

Over the past year, Servisfirst Banc has traded in a range of $21.76 to $40.90 and is now at $27.38, 26% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services. The Company offers various deposit products, such as demand, time, and savings deposits, as well as negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

