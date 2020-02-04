Shares of SERV Down 27.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Servicemaster Gl (NYSE:SERV) on February 10th, 2020 at $34.93. In approximately 2 months, Servicemaster Gl has returned 27.22% as of today's recent price of $25.42.

Over the past year, Servicemaster Gl has traded in a range of $17.63 to $58.78 and is now at $25.42, 44% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.92% lower and 1.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. provides outsourcing services for residential and commercial customers. The Company offers lawn care and landscape maintenance, termite and pest control, home warranties, disaster response and reconstruction, cleaning and disaster restoration, house cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Servicemaster Gl.

