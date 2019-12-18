Shares of SEM Up 51.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) on May 21st, 2019 at $15.11. In approximately 7 months, Select Medical has returned 50.98% as of today's recent price of $22.81.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Select Medical have traded between a low of $12.96 and a high of $23.50 and are now at $22.80, which is 76% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation is an operator of specialty hospitals and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. The Company provides medical rehabilitation services on a contract basis at nursing homes, hospitals, assisted living and senior care centers, schools, and work sites.

