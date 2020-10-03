Shares of SEE Down 23.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) on January 27th, 2020 at $36.63. In approximately 1 month, Sealed Air Corp has returned 23.06% as of today's recent price of $28.18.

Over the past year, Sealed Air Corp has traded in a range of $28.76 to $47.13 and is now at $29.92, 4% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Sealed Air Corporation manufactures packaging and performance-based materials and equipment systems that serve food, industrial, medical, and consumer applications.

