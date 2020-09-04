Shares of SEB Down 23.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Seaboard Corp (AMEX:SEB) on January 29th, 2020 at $3,981.00. In approximately 2 months, Seaboard Corp has returned 23.89% as of today's recent price of $3,029.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Seaboard Corp have traded between a low of $2614.00 and a high of $4743.71 and are now at $3003.99, which is 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Seaboard Corporation is a diversified international agribusiness and transportation company that primarily produces and processes domestic pork and ships cargo. The Company also merchandises commodities, mills flour and feed, farms produce, produces sugar, and generates electric power overseas.

