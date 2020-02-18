Shares of SEAS Up 30.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Seaworld Enterta (NYSE:SEAS) on November 7th, 2019 at $28.36. In approximately 3 months, Seaworld Enterta has returned 30.07% as of today's recent price of $36.88.

Seaworld Enterta share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.91 and a 52-week low of $23.12 and are now trading 60% above that low price at $36.88 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.95% higher and 2.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company delivers personal, interactive and educational experiences that blend imagination with nature. SeaWorld theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions.

