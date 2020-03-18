Shares of SCVL Down 57.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) on February 24th, 2020 at $33.82. In approximately 3 weeks, Shoe Carnival has returned 57.16% as of today's recent price of $14.49.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Shoe Carnival have traded between the current low of $14.22 and a high of $40.00 and are now at $14.49. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., a retailer of family footwear, operates primarily in the Midwest, South, and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company seeks to create a carnival-like atmosphere in each of its stores by decorating with bright lights, colors, and neon signs.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Shoe Carnival.

