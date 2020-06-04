Shares of SCHN Down 35.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Schnitzer Steel (NASDAQ:SCHN) on January 22nd, 2020 at $19.81. In approximately 3 months, Schnitzer Steel has returned 35.08% as of today's recent price of $12.86.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Schnitzer Steel have traded between a low of $10.09 and a high of $27.47 and are now at $12.86, which is 27% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. operates a steel scrap recycling business in the western United States. The Company supplies ferrous scrap to export and domestic steel producers through its scrap collection, processing, and deep water facilities. Schnitzer also operates collection and processing facilities, as well as manages other facilities through joint ventures.

