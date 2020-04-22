Shares of SCCO Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) on April 7th, 2020 at $29.80. In approximately 2 weeks, Southern Copper has returned 2.50% as of today's recent price of $29.05.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Southern Copper have traded between a low of $23.43 and a high of $44.82 and are now at $29.05, which is 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 1.83% lower over the past week, respectively.

Southern Copper Corporation conducts mining operations in Peru and Mexico. The Company owns and operates open pit mines and metallurgical complexes that produce copper, molybdenum, zinc, and precious metals.

