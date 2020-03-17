Shares of SBNY Down 35.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on February 27th, 2020 at $133.73. In approximately 3 weeks, Signature Bank has returned 35.06% as of today's recent price of $86.85.

In the past 52 weeks, Signature Bank share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $80.67 and a high of $148.64 and are now at $86.85. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Signature Bank is a full service commercial bank that serves privately owned business clients and their owners and senior managers. The Bank offers business and personal banking products and services, as well as investment, brokerage, asset management, and insurance products through its subsidiary, Signature Securities Group Corp.

