Shares of SBH Down 37.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sally Beauty Hol (NYSE:SBH) on January 13th, 2020 at $15.85. In approximately 2 months, Sally Beauty Hol has returned 37.52% as of today's recent price of $9.90.

In the past 52 weeks, Sally Beauty Hol share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.25 and a high of $21.98 and are now at $9.90, 37% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. distributes and retails beauty products. The Company distributes products directly to salons and retails beauty products through a chain of cash and carry stores.

