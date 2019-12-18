Shares of SBGI Down 37.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sinclair Broad-A (NASDAQ:SBGI) on July 30th, 2019 at $49.97. In approximately 5 months, Sinclair Broad-A has returned 37.47% as of today's recent price of $31.25.

Sinclair Broad-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.57 and a 52-week low of $25.14 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $31.25 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company. The Company offers news operations, sports network, local advertising, and sales services on television stations. Sinclair Broadcast Group operates in the United States.

