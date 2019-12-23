Shares of SBCF Up 23.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Seacoast Bank/Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) on September 11th, 2019 at $25.05. In approximately 3 months, Seacoast Bank/Fl has returned 23.03% as of today's recent price of $30.82.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Seacoast Bank/Fl have traded between a low of $22.35 and a high of $31.15 and are now at $30.82, which is 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 2.18% higher over the past week, respectively.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as a bank holding company. The Bank, through its subsidiaries, offers a full range of banking and investment services, including personal and business deposit products, personal, commercial, and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Seacoast Bank/Fl shares.

