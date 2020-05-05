Shares of SBAC Up 13.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sba Comm Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) on March 26th, 2020 at $255.32. In approximately 1 month, Sba Comm Corp has returned 13.00% as of today's recent price of $288.50.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sba Comm Corp have traded between a low of $197.86 and a high of $317.11 and are now at $287.60, which is 45% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SBA Communications Corporation owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure in the United States. The Company offers site leasing and development, construction, and consulting services. SBA Communications leases antenna space on its multi-tenant towers to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

