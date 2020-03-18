Shares of SAIC Down 36.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Science Applicat (NYSE:SAIC) on February 26th, 2020 at $86.84. In approximately 3 weeks, Science Applicat has returned 36.56% as of today's recent price of $55.09.

Over the past year, Science Applicathas traded in a range of $52.52 to $96.80 and are now at $55.09. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Science Applications International Corp provides consulting services. The Company offers scientific, engineering, and technology applications and solutions to solve problems. Science Applications International serves security, energy, environmental, health, and infrastructure markets worldwide.

