Shares of SAFT Up 1.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Safety Insurance (NASDAQ:SAFT) on March 30th, 2020 at $80.46. In approximately 3 weeks, Safety Insurance has returned 1.06% as of today's recent price of $81.31.

Safety Insurance share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $103.57 and a 52-week low of $65.45 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $81.31 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides personal lines property and casualty insurance focused exclusively on the Massachusetts market. The Company's principal product line is private passenger automobile insurance. In addition, Safety Insurance offers commercial automobile, homeowners, dwelling fire, umbrella, and business owner policies.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Safety Insurance shares.

