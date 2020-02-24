Shares of RXN Up 20.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) on October 21st, 2019 at $27.81. In approximately 4 months, Rexnord Corp has returned 20.19% as of today's recent price of $33.42.

Over the past year, Rexnord Corp has traded in a range of $24.24 to $35.64 and is now at $33.42, 38% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Rexnord Corporation conducts process and motion control, as well as water management operations. The Company offers gears, seals, couplings, industrial and aerospace bearings, special components, industrial chain, conveying equipment, grade specification plumbing, water treatment, and waste water control products. Rexnord serves clients worldwide.

