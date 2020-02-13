Shares of RVNC Up 30.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC) on January 10th, 2020 at $18.55. In approximately 1 month, Revance Therapeu has returned 30.30% as of today's recent price of $24.17.

Revance Therapeu share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $28.30 and a 52-week low of $12.35 and are now trading 96% above that low price at $24.17 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. produces biopharmaceutical products. The Company develops drug delivery and treatments for dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Revance Therapeutics serves patients and doctors throughout the United States.

