Shares of RVNC Up 11.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Revance Therapeu (NASDAQ:RVNC) on March 26th, 2020 at $15.91. In approximately 1 month, Revance Therapeu has returned 11.54% as of today's recent price of $17.74.

Over the past year, Revance Therapeu has traded in a range of $11.78 to $28.30 and is now at $18.35, 56% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. produces biopharmaceutical products. The Company develops drug delivery and treatments for dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Revance Therapeutics serves patients and doctors throughout the United States.

