Shares of RVI Down 66.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Retail Value Inc (:RVI) on January 10th, 2020 at $34.86. In approximately 3 months, Retail Value Inc has returned 66.04% as of today's recent price of $11.84.

Retail Value Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.85 and a 52-week low of $8.32 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $11.84 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 7.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.6%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Retail Value Inc.

Log in and add Retail Value Inc (RVI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.