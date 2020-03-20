MySmarTrend
Shares of RVI Down 61.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

Written on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 1:41pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Retail Value Inc (:RVI) on January 10th, 2020 at $34.87. In approximately 2 months, Retail Value Inc has returned 61.39% as of today's recent price of $13.46.

Over the past year, Retail Value Inc has traded in a range of $13.08 to $38.85 and is now at $13.46, 3% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.9%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Retail Value Inc.

