Shares of RUSHA Down 7.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rush Enter-Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) on January 6th, 2020 at $45.43. In approximately 2 months, Rush Enter-Cl A has returned 7.47% as of today's recent price of $42.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Rush Enter-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.53 and a high of $49.27 and are now at $42.03, 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. operates a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships. The Company sells new and used heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, and buses. Rush also provides parts and maintenance, leasing, and financing services.

