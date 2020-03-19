Shares of RUSHA Down 35.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rush Enter-Cl A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) on January 6th, 2020 at $45.43. In approximately 2 months, Rush Enter-Cl A has returned 34.98% as of today's recent price of $29.54.

Rush Enter-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $49.27 and the current low of $28.37 and are currently at $29.54 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. operates a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships. The Company sells new and used heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, and buses. Rush also provides parts and maintenance, leasing, and financing services.

