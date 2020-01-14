Shares of RUBI Up 23.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) on December 26th, 2019 at $8.65. In approximately 3 weeks, Rubicon Project has returned 23.82% as of today's recent price of $10.71.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rubicon Project have traded between a low of $3.88 and a high of $10.96 and are now at $10.71, which is 176% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% higher and 1.17% higher over the past week, respectively.

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides online advertising solutions. The Company offers real-time cloud and big data computing systems. The Rubicon Project serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Rubicon Project shares.

