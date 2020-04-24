Shares of RRGB Up 12.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Red Robin Gourme (NASDAQ:RRGB) on April 7th, 2020 at $10.73. In approximately 2 weeks, Red Robin Gourme has returned 12.49% as of today's recent price of $12.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Red Robin Gourme have traded between a low of $4.04 and a high of $74.11 and are now at $12.07, which is 199% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 9.7%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. owns and operates a chain of specialty restaurants in the United States and Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Red Robin Gourme shares.

