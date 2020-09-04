Shares of RPT Down 55.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ramco-Gershenson (NYSE:RPT) on February 27th, 2020 at $13.42. In approximately 1 month, Ramco-Gershenson has returned 55.29% as of today's recent price of $6.00.

Ramco-Gershenson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.18 and a 52-week low of $4.62 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $6.00 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% lower and 4.74% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The Trust owns, develops, acquires, manages, and leases regional malls, community shopping centers, and single tenant properties nationally. Ramco-Gershenson Properties serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ramco-Gershenson.

