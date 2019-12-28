Shares of RPM Up 30.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) on June 6th, 2019 at $58.07. In approximately 7 months, Rpm Intl Inc has returned 30.82% as of today's recent price of $75.97.

Rpm Intl Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $76.17 and a 52-week low of $51.95 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $75.97 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

RPM International, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells various specialty chemical product lines. The Company's product lines include specialty paints, protective coatings and roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance needs of both the industrial and consumer markets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Rpm Intl Inc shares.

Log in and add Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.