Shares of RPAI Up 18.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI) on March 20th, 2020 at $4.93. In approximately 1 month, Retail Propertie has returned 18.05% as of today's recent price of $5.82.

In the past 52 weeks, Retail Propertie share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.87 and a high of $14.30 and are now at $5.82, 103% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.09% lower and 7.11% lower over the past week, respectively.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. provides real estate investment services. The Company manages, develops, and acquires real estate properties including multi-tenant shopping complexes, lifestyle, power, community centers, and single-tenant net lease properties across the United States.

