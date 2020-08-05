Shares of ROP Up 15.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Roper Technologi (NYSE:ROP) on March 30th, 2020 at $312.49. In approximately 1 month, Roper Technologi has returned 15.56% as of today's recent price of $361.10.

Over the past year, Roper Technologi has traded in a range of $240.00 to $395.00 and is now at $361.10, 50% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Roper Technologies, Inc. manufactures and distributes industrial equipment. The Company offers industrial controls, fluid handling, pumps, medical and scientific devices, analytical instrumentation products, radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology, and software solutions.

