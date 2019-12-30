Shares of RMAX Up 34.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) on September 16th, 2019 at $28.45. In approximately 4 months, Re/Max Holdings has returned 34.82% as of today's recent price of $38.35.

Over the past year, Re/Max Holdings has traded in a range of $24.67 to $44.16 and is now at $38.35, 55% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services. The Company sells residential and commercial properties worldwide.

