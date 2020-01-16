Shares of RMAX Up 34.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) on September 16th, 2019 at $28.45. In approximately 4 months, Re/Max Holdings has returned 34.08% as of today's recent price of $38.14.

Re/Max Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.16 and a 52-week low of $24.67 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $38.14 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0.54% higher over the past week, respectively.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services. The Company sells residential and commercial properties worldwide.

