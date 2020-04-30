Shares of RM Up 6.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Regional Managem (NYSE:RM) on April 13th, 2020 at $14.67. In approximately 2 weeks, Regional Managem has returned 6.71% as of today's recent price of $15.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Regional Managem share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.42 and a high of $34.85 and are now at $15.65, 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Regional Management Corp. offers consumer finance services. The Company extends credit primarily to people who have limited access to consumer credit from banks, savings and loans, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The loans are on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments and repayable at any time without penalty.

