Shares of RLJ Up 26.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rlj Lodging Trus (NYSE:RLJ) on March 25th, 2020 at $6.49. In approximately 1 month, Rlj Lodging Trus has returned 26.29% as of today's recent price of $8.19.

Over the past year, Rlj Lodging Trus has traded in a range of $3.88 to $19.00 and is now at $8.19, 111% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised and self-administered Maryland real estate investment trust. The Trust invests primarily in premium-branded, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging owns hotels in multiple states and the District of Columbia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Rlj Lodging Trus shares.

Log in and add Rlj Lodging Trus (RLJ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.