Shares of RLI Up 3.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI) on January 27th, 2020 at $94.66. In approximately 2 weeks, Rli Corp has returned 3.05% as of today's recent price of $97.54.

Rli Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.86 and a 52-week low of $67.85 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $97.54 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

RLI Corp. of Delaware operates as a specialty insurance company. The Company offers property and casualty coverages and surety bonds, as well as provides commercial, contract, energy, and miscellaneous surety products. RLI serves customers in the United States.

