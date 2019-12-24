Shares of RLGY Up 58.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) on September 11th, 2019 at $6.11. In approximately 3 months, Realogy Holdings has returned 58.10% as of today's recent price of $9.66.

In the past 52 weeks, Realogy Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $4.33 and a high of $18.67 and are now at $9.66, 123% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.

Realogy Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries, provides real estate, franchising, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement services. Realogy Holdings offers its services worldwide.

