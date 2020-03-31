Shares of RL Down 33.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL) on February 25th, 2020 at $106.61. In approximately 1 month, Ralph Lauren Cor has returned 33.16% as of today's recent price of $71.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ralph Lauren Cor have traded between a low of $62.01 and a high of $133.63 and are now at $71.17, which is 15% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% lower and 2.81% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes men's, women's and children's apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings. The Company's products are sold under a wide range of brands. Ralph Lauren's operations include wholesale, retail, and licensing.

