Shares of RL Up 22.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ralph Lauren Cor (NYSE:RL) on October 23rd, 2019 at $97.90. In approximately 3 months, Ralph Lauren Cor has returned 22.16% as of today's recent price of $119.59.

In the past 52 weeks, Ralph Lauren Cor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $82.69 and a high of $133.63 and are now at $119.59, 45% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes men's, women's and children's apparel, accessories, fragrances, and home furnishings. The Company's products are sold under a wide range of brands. Ralph Lauren's operations include wholesale, retail, and licensing.

