Shares of RH Down 65.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rh (NYSE:RH) on February 24th, 2020 at $224.48. In approximately 4 weeks, Rh has returned 65.76% as of today's recent price of $76.87.

Rh share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $256.27 and the current low of $73.32 and are currently at $78.26 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 3.9%.

RH distributes home furnishing products. The Company offers products such as furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor, and garden, as well as baby and child products. RH distributes its products through retail stores, catalogs, and websites.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Rh.

Log in and add Rh (RH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.