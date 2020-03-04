Shares of RF Down 47.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Regions Financia (NYSE:RF) on January 23rd, 2020 at $16.08. In approximately 2 months, Regions Financia has returned 47.74% as of today's recent price of $8.40.

In the past 52 weeks, Regions Financia share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.94 and a high of $17.54 and are now at $8.35, 20% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.

Regions Financial Corporation is a regional multi-bank holding company. The Company provides mortgage banking, credit life insurance, leasing, commercial accounts receivable factoring, specialty mortgage financing, and securities brokerage services. Regions provides banking services throughout the South, Midwest, and Eastern United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Regions Financia.

Log in and add Regions Financia (RF) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.