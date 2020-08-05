Shares of REXR Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Rexford Industri (NYSE:REXR) on March 27th, 2020 at $38.84. In approximately 1 month, Rexford Industri has returned 2.09% as of today's recent price of $39.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Rexford Industri share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.79 and a high of $53.48 and are now at $39.65, 25% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning, and operating industrial properties in Southern California markets.

