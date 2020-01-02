Shares of REXR Up 0.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Rexford Industri (NYSE:REXR) on November 29th, 2019 at $48.00. In approximately 2 months, Rexford Industri has returned 0.40% as of today's recent price of $48.19.

Over the past year, Rexford Industrihas traded in a range of $0.00 to $49.15 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning, and operating industrial properties in Southern California markets.

