Shares of RE Down 30.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) on February 25th, 2020 at $280.65. In approximately 1 month, Everest Re Group has returned 30.23% as of today's recent price of $195.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Everest Re Group have traded between a low of $168.16 and a high of $294.31 and are now at $195.80, which is 16% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. provides reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in the United States and international markets. The Company also provides property and casualty insurance to policyholders in the United States and Canada. In addition, Everest Re offers excess and surplus lines insurance in the United States.

