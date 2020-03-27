Shares of RDUS Down 38.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Radius Health In (NASDAQ:RDUS) on November 6th, 2019 at $23.60. In approximately 5 months, Radius Health In has returned 38.90% as of today's recent price of $14.42.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Radius Health In have traded between a low of $10.32 and a high of $59.22 and are now at $14.42, which is 40% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 2.75% lower over the past week, respectively.

Radius Health Inc. researches and develops drug therapies. The Company focuses on helping treat osteoporosis by building new bone in patients, and women's health conditions including menopause and age-related muscle loss. Radius Health serves customers in the United States.

