Shares of RDNT Up 41.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) on October 23rd, 2019 at $15.18. In approximately 3 months, Radnet Inc has returned 41.50% as of today's recent price of $21.48.

Over the past year, Radnet Inc has traded in a range of $10.70 to $21.55 and is now at $21.48, 101% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

RadNet, Inc. owns and operates outpatient diagnostic imaging centers. The Company's centers are located throughout California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Radnet Inc shares.

Log in and add Radnet Inc (RDNT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.