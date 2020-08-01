Shares of RDNT Up 32.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) on October 23rd, 2019 at $15.18. In approximately 3 months, Radnet Inc has returned 32.74% as of today's recent price of $20.15.

Radnet Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.80 and a 52-week low of $5.25 and are now trading 284% above that low price at $20.15 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

RadNet, Inc. owns and operates outpatient diagnostic imaging centers. The Company's centers are located throughout California.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Radnet Inc shares.

